Sysorex Completes Purchase of 1,344 Nvidia V100 Class Cryptocurrency Mining Processors from CoreWeave

Mined Ether to be Held in Treasury as Sysorex Positions for Ethereum 2.0

HERNDON, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysorex, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQB: SYSX), a data center owner and operator and the preeminent U.S.-based, publicly traded Ethereum mining and Ethereum Blockchain technologies company, today announced that it has completed the purchase of 1,344 Nvidia CMP V100 Class GPUs (“GPUs”) from CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave”). With the GPUs contributing approximately 125 Gigahash of computing power, or mining capacity, Sysorex now has the ability to aggregate approximately 20% more Ether (ETH), the cryptocurrency fueling the Ethereum Blockchain. The Company also announced its plans to retain mined ETH in treasury, potentially further augmenting its balance sheet.



On April 1, 2021, Sysorex and CoreWeave executed a $2,250,000 purchase order (“Purchase Order”) for the purchase and sale of the GPUs on a “lease-to-buy” basis with all revenue in the form of ETH generated from the GPUs, mined and sold, being credited to the balance due on the Purchase Order until full repayment. From the period of April 1 to July 8, 2021, the 1,344 GPUs mined 421.494 ETH, generating approximately $1,090,000 in revenue (unaudited), which was credited to the Purchase Order, in addition to a $50,000 down payment that was made on or about April 1, 2021. Last week, Sysorex paid the balance of the purchase order, approximately $1,110,000, to CoreWeave.

“The fulfillment of the CoreWeave Purchase Order is an important achievement that we believe will drive shareholder value, as it coincides with our shift from selling ETH to fund operations, as we execute on our current strategy of aggregating 100% of mined ETH in our treasury wallet, which is immediately additive to our balance sheet, and the value of the ETH retained may also increase over time,” said Wayne Wasserberg, CEO of Sysorex. “With our approximately 10,000 GPUs now completely paid for and owned by Sysorex, we are amassing all mined Ethereum so that when the Ethereum Blockchain may shift from mining/Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake/Ethereum 2.0, Sysorex will be positioned as a leading U.S.-based stakeholder. With these GPUs and others that we brought online in the second quarter of this year, our mining capacity has grown approximately 100% from just the first quarter of 2021 to the second quarter of this year. We are proud of this accomplishment and remain laser focused on the road ahead, as we continue to bolster our position as the leading U.S.-based Ethereum company. I look forward to addressing our shareholders on our August 9, 2021 conference call, as we have much more to share.”