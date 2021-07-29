checkAd

Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari VCS in Early 2022; Releasing Later on Consoles and PC

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 15:30  |  44   |   |   

Sloppy Joes and Juicy Lucys Around the World - Get Set for Messy Multiplayer Antics in Remake of the Atari Arcade and 7800 ClassicNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive …

Sloppy Joes and Juicy Lucys Around the World - Get Set for Messy Multiplayer Antics in Remake of the Atari Arcade and 7800 Classic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced a new, built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic Atari arcade game Food Fight. Developed in partnership with Mega Cat Studios and launching early next year, Food Fight features familiar faces from the seminal favorite, reimagined as a premium game with modern 3D graphics, charming new characters, and updated gameplay mechanics with online multiplayer support.

Foto: Accesswire

Food Fight exclusively launches first on the Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming system and later on Windows PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

Foto: Accesswire

Dodge! Dip! Dinner Roll! Food Fight unleashes all manner of food-based frenzy upon players looking to take control of the food court! Featuring single-player, co-op, and online multiplayer modes, the reimagined new game offers a plethora of potential gameplay scenarios, further supported by procedurally generated environments to ensure the food fighting fun never goes stale. Players can collect and choose from over 30 individual weapons, items, and special pick-ups, each with their own kitchen characteristics, such as "slippery" or "sticky." 

"We've promised fans new Atari content for the VCS and are delighted to unveil this fresh, modern take on a classic video game favorite - one that only Atari could lovingly and expertly curate and bring to the VCS first," said Atari VCS COO Michael Arzt. "The feat wouldn't be possible without the passionate and dedicated team at Mega Cat Studios, and we couldn't be more thankful to bring Atari's Food Fight to the modern age where fans, both old and new, will enjoy all the messy mayhem this unique title has to offer." 

"Everyone at Mega Cat is huge Atari fans, and from the moment that the VCS was announced, we knew that we wanted to create something special and new from classic Atari IP," said Mega Cat Studios CEO James Deighan. "We have been working closely with the Atari team for some time now, are excited to finally announce this amazing game, and can't wait to unveil more of the zany, fun, and innovative Food Fight gameplay, characters and other details as development continues."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari VCS in Early 2022; Releasing Later on Consoles and PC Sloppy Joes and Juicy Lucys Around the World - Get Set for Messy Multiplayer Antics in Remake of the Atari Arcade and 7800 ClassicNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...