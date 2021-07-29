checkAd

Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:53  |  42   |   |   

  • Simufilam Significantly Improves Cognition in Patients with Alzheimer’s in Interim Analysis of Open-label Study at 9 Months
  • Cognition Improved 3.0 Points on ADAS-Cog at 9 Months (p<0.001)

  • Cognitive Improvements Track with Biomarker Improvements

  • No Behavior Disorders in Over 50% of Patients

  • No Safety Issues

  • Improvements in Cognition, Biomarkers and Behavior Suggest Highly Encouraging Treatment Effects

  • Oral Presentation at AAIC Today

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) announced positive clinical data today from an interim analysis of an open-label study with simufilam, the Company’s investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), simufilam significantly improved cognition in Alzheimer’s patients, with no safety issues. Simufilam improved cognition scores 3.0 points on ADAS-Cog11, an 18% mean improvement, baseline to month 9 (p<0.001). This interim analysis summarizes clinical data from the first 50 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who completed 9 months of open-label simufilam treatment.

Cassava Sciences believes today’s data is the first report of significant cognitive improvements at 9 months that also track with robust improvements in biomarkers in patients with Alzheimer’s.

“We are very pleased with the overall consistency of data,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Simufilam improved cognition, biomarkers and behavior, a triple-win for study participants. These clinical data combined with a clean safety profile and easy oral administration suggest highly encouraging and durable treatment effects for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease. Cognition will always decline over time. In patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, cognition scores decline over 4 points on ADAS-Cog over 9 months with over 90% certainty, as reported by the science literature1.

Simufilam improved ADAS-Cog scores in 66% of patients at 9 months. An additional 22% of patients declined less than reported in the science literature at 9 months. Cognition outcomes suggest simufilam’s treatment effects were broad-based.

Alzheimer’s is often accompanied by behaviors disorders, such as anxiety, agitation or delusions. These may become more frequent as disease progresses. Simufilam reduced dementia-related behavior at 9 months on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI), a clinical tool widely used to measure changes in dementia-related behavior.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease Simufilam Significantly Improves Cognition in Patients with Alzheimer’s in Interim Analysis of Open-label Study at 9 MonthsCognition Improved 3.0 Points on ADAS-Cog at 9 Months (p<0.001) Cognitive Improvements Track with Biomarker ImprovementsNo …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC PUBLISHES SECOND QUARTER 2021 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2ND QUARTER 2021 AND HALF YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
Danone: Notification of availability of 2021 interim financial report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board