Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data With Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) announced positive clinical data today from an interim analysis of an open-label study with simufilam, the Company’s investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), simufilam significantly improved cognition in Alzheimer’s patients, with no safety issues. Simufilam improved cognition scores 3.0 points on ADAS-Cog11, an 18% mean improvement, baseline to month 9 (p<0.001). This interim analysis summarizes clinical data from the first 50 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who completed 9 months of open-label simufilam treatment.

Cassava Sciences believes today’s data is the first report of significant cognitive improvements at 9 months that also track with robust improvements in biomarkers in patients with Alzheimer’s.

“We are very pleased with the overall consistency of data,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Simufilam improved cognition, biomarkers and behavior, a triple-win for study participants. These clinical data combined with a clean safety profile and easy oral administration suggest highly encouraging and durable treatment effects for people living with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease. Cognition will always decline over time. In patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, cognition scores decline over 4 points on ADAS-Cog over 9 months with over 90% certainty, as reported by the science literature1.

Simufilam improved ADAS-Cog scores in 66% of patients at 9 months. An additional 22% of patients declined less than reported in the science literature at 9 months. Cognition outcomes suggest simufilam’s treatment effects were broad-based.

Alzheimer’s is often accompanied by behaviors disorders, such as anxiety, agitation or delusions. These may become more frequent as disease progresses. Simufilam reduced dementia-related behavior at 9 months on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI), a clinical tool widely used to measure changes in dementia-related behavior.