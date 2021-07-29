checkAd

AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar introducing the results of second quarter of 2021

On 29 July 2021 AS Tallink Grupp held an investor webinar where the Chairman of the Management Board Paavo Nõgene, Member of the Management Board Harri Hanschmidt and Financial Director Joonas Joost introduced the results of the second quarter of 2021. AS Tallink Grupp would like to thank all the participants.

The webinar presentation is enclosed and the webinar recording is available here.

 

Joonas Joost
Financial Director

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee

 

 

Attachment



