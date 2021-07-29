The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.

Today, Rolf Sveinung Heggen, General Counsel, exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.56 per share, and in separate transactions purchased 15,000 shares and sold 13,500 shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Rolf Sveinung Heggen and related parties own 24,310 shares and holds 53,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,329,143. Borregaard owns 430,029 treasury shares, representing 0.43% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 29 July 2021

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





Attachment