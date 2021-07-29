Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Biomarker Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease

In a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), simufilam significantly improved all measured biomarkers in patients with Alzheimer’s disease following 6 months of open-label treatment. Biomarkers are objective biological data. There are no placebo effects.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today announced positive biomarker data from an open-label study of simufilam, the Company’s investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers of disease pathology, t-tau and p-tau181, decreased 38% and 18%, respectively (both p<0.00001). CSF biomarkers of neurodegeneration, neurogranin and Nfl, decreased 72% and 55%, respectively (both p<0.00001). CSF biomarkers of neuroinflammation, sTREM2 and YKL-40, decreased 65% and 44% (both p<0.00001). CSF biomarker data were collected from 25 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who completed 6 months of simufilam treatment in an on-going open-label study.

“Six months of simufilam treatment robustly improved brain biomarkers,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “In this same study simufilam also improved cognition. These data suggest simufilam has potential to provide durable treatment effects for people living with Alzheimer’s.”

About Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Biomarkers

A key objective of this analysis was to measure changes in levels of biomarkers in patients before and after 6 months of treatment with open label simufilam. Biomarker data were analyzed from CSF collected from 25 patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease who are enrolled in an on-going open-label study and who agreed to undergo a lumbar puncture at baseline and again after 6 months of treatment. All bioanalyses were conducted blind by an outside lab. Simufilam robustly improved all measured CSF biomarkers (all p-values are baseline vs. 6-month levels by paired t-test):