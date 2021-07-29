checkAd

ALYI Publishes Electric Motorcycle Pilot Program Status Report And Previews Upcoming Multimedia Communication Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 15:49  |  21   |   |   

Dallas, TX, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today published a report from the CEO, Randell Torno, on the company’s electric motorcycle pilot launched earlier this month. The report is included in its entirety below:

CEO Electric Motorcycle Pilot Report

As this pilot report update is being published, I should be in the air on the first leg of my latest journey to Nairobi where we are building the foundation of our global electric vehicle ecosystem. 

One of the purposes of my trip is to prepare our partners for a media campaign surrounding our latest business developments.

To advance our overall business, we recognize the importance of demonstrating our progress through narrative, pictures, and videos. 

The prevailing world of YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and the like is both empowering and demanding. Today’s highly democratized multimedia, social media application apps give both celebrities and the moody, reclusive teenager down the block, as well as small, medium and big organizations alike, all virtually equal access to the global news and consumer market.  For an early-stage business like ALYI, today’s social media is very empowering, but at the same time, it comes with a demanding burden.  The prevailing social media environment both empowers and demands multi-media rich communications. 

Today’s social media is also a two-way communication platform.  The messages we post generate return messages from a global audience. The return messages are unpredictable and can be unexpectedly caustic and damaging. 

Our electric vehicle ecosystem in Kenya relies on several public and private sector partners.  We have worked literaly for years on building some of the partnerships.  It is not possible to launch an electric motorcycle taxi business without local partners to manage a wide variety of critical business aspects from importing parts to employing drivers which entails details to include government authority and paying taxes, not to mention local bank accounts and insurance providers … to name just a few of the considerations that must be addressed to even pilot the electric motorcycle taxi business, let alone run a production enterprise.

