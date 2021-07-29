checkAd

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (CVAT) Significantly Expands Patent Portfolio

Chatsworth, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CVAT; Berlin: WTC) today announced a significant expansion of its global patent portfolio, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in cavitation systems and processes.

“From the beginning, we recognized the importance of developing and then protecting our technology,” said Roman Gordon, Global Technology Manager. “As a pioneer in cavitation, we know via our priority dates that we were and are ahead of the competition. To have our creativity recognized by patent offices around the globe (United States, Canada, Europe, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and others) is a source of pride for the entire CTI team and should be very comforting to our Customers, Partners and Investors.”

Cavitation Technologies, Inc., continues to innovate to meet the challenges in fluid processing systems. With more than 40 issued patents, CTI systems and processes address the current marketplace requirements for the edible oil industry, renewable fuel, and environmentally safe chemical free water treatment process, among others.

In 2021 the company received four additional patents including one issued by European Patent Office (EPO).

Entitled:

·         APPARATUS FOR GENERATING CAVITATION IN A LIQUID  - Patent # 10,954,140

·         SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING  - Patent # 10,995,015

·         PROCESSES FOR INCREASING PLANT PROTEIN YIELD FROM BIOMASS  - Patent # 11,066,440

·         SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR PURIFICATION OF DRINKING WATER, ETHANOL AND ALCOHOL BEVERAGES OF IMPURITIES   - EPO Patent # 3476465

A list of CTI patents can be found at https://patents.justia.com/assignee/cavitation-technologies-inc

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad.

http://www.ctinanotech.com/

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.
818-718-0905
info@ctinanotech.com





