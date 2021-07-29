checkAd

Mortgage Rates Make Slight Shift

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.80 percent.

“As the economy works to get back to its pre-pandemic self, and the fight against COVID-19 variants unfolds, owners and buyers continue to benefit from some of the lowest mortgage rates of all-time,” said Sam Khater, Chief Economist at Freddie Mac. “Largely due to the current environment, the 30-year fixed-rate remains below three percent for the fifth consecutive week while the 15-year fixed-rate hits another record low.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.80 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending July 29, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 2.78 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 2.99 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.10 percent with an average 0.7 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.12 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.51 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.45 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.49 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.94 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Angela Waugaman 
703-714-0644 
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bf63c71-d2ac-4a62 ...





