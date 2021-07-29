checkAd

TuneIn and iHeartMedia Partner on Strategic Technology and Content Distribution Deal

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 16:00  |  18   |   |   

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher, today announced a partnership that will enable TuneIn to distribute iHeartMedia’s more than 850 leading digital stations. TuneIn will also gain access to local advertising demand from iHeartMedia’s unique monetization assets, including its massive sales force of nearly 2,000 sellers in every major market nationwide, and Triton Digital’s best-in-class advertising technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005243/en/

To further iHeartMedia’s distribution strategy to be everywhere their listeners are, iHeart has selected TuneIn’s open platform to distribute its more than 850 leading radio stations in the US including stations such as New York’s Z100 and POWER 105.1, Los Angeles’ KISS FM and KFI FM, and Nashville’s BIG 98 WSIX. These stations will be available digitally on TuneIn’s mobile apps and website beginning today.

As part of this partnership, TuneIn will leverage Triton Digital’s (recently acquired by iHeartMedia) industry-leading audio Supply Side Platform (SSP) that will seamlessly enable both the direct sale, through iHeart’s sophisticated local salesforce, as well as the programmatic sale, through TuneIn’s salesforce reaching audio publishers’ inventory across TuneIn‘s 200+ consumer platform touchpoints, offering brands even more audience reach and targetability.

“The TuneIn and iHeart partnership is a great marriage of content and technology enabled by Triton’s cutting edge and comprehensive suite of audio advertising technology to support streaming audio and podcasts businesses with both direct and programmatic sales. With Triton’s SSP, local advertisers will now have the ability to reach additional iHeart and TuneIn listeners through both direct and programmatic sales,” said Brian Kaminsky, Chief Data Officer and President of Revenue Strategies for iHeartMedia. “We are also excited that TuneIn’s open radio platform allows us to share our content and programming with even more streaming radio fans. Triton’s Audio Ad Tech delivers targeted audio advertising across the entire spectrum of listening platforms -- web, mobile apps, smart speakers and across other distribution platforms like TuneIn.”

“The relationship with iHeart demonstrates the power of TuneIn’s open platform to flexibly align with the content, distribution and monetization assets of our partners to jointly create new and previously unrecognized value,” said Rob Deichert, Chief Revenue Officer for TuneIn. “We’re incredibly pleased to partner with iHeartMedia and Triton as we continue our mission to delight listeners and reinvent radio for a connected world.”

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: IHRT) is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 250 million people each month. It is number one in both broadcast and digital streaming radio as well as podcasting and audio ad tech, and includes three business segments: The iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group; the iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group; and the Audio and Media Services Group. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About TuneIn

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 80 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations, and boasts more than 5.7 million podcasts. With premiere distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also unlock exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC, and Bloomberg Media, as well as commercial-free music channels for every mood and activity. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

iHeartMedia Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TuneIn and iHeartMedia Partner on Strategic Technology and Content Distribution Deal TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, and iHeartMedia, the leading audio company in America and the No. 1 podcast publisher, today announced a partnership that will enable TuneIn to distribute iHeartMedia’s more than 850 leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21iHeartMedia and NBA Team Up for Multi-Year Podcast Partnership to Present Groundbreaking Slate of NBA Shows
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21iHeartMedia, Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Studios Ink Robust, Multi-Year, Audio Content Deal, Launching Slate of Original Podcasts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21iHeartMedia, Inc. Announces Completion of Voluntary $250 Million Prepayment of Term Loan Facilities and Successful Repricing of Incremental Term Loan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21iHeartRadio to Broadcast “Global Citizen Live” Multi-Continent Event Across America on September 25 as the Exclusive U.S. Audio Partner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten