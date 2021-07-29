checkAd

S&P Global Ratings Affirms BAM’s AA Rating and Stable Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 16:00  |  15   |   |   

S&P Global Ratings published its full annual analysis of Build America Mutual and affirmed BAM’s AA rating and stable outlook, the strongest rating S&P assigns to any active bond insurer.

S&P’s analysts found that municipal bond investors have demonstrated “a heightened focus on credit quality, trading value stability, and market liquidity,” since the second half of 2020, and that “these factors drive the demand for bonds insured by BAM.” BAM-insured municipal bond sales increased 27% in the first half of 2021 to a record $9.5 billion, which followed a full-year record for par insured in 2020.

The report recognized BAM’s “excellent” capital adequacy, “proven record of credit discipline,” and low-risk portfolio, which includes only U.S. municipal bonds from issuers who provide essential public services. BAM “has a broad presence across the U.S. and its insured exposure represents the lowest risk sectors, as measured by S&P Global Ratings capital charges,” the agency said in its report.

“The S&P report recognizes that more investors are utilizing BAM insurance to preserve value in their portfolios by enhancing the liquidity and credit quality of their holdings,” said BAM Chief Executive Officer Seán W. McCarthy. “Our member issuers, in turn, are able to leverage that broader demand to achieve efficient capital markets access as they invest in critical infrastructure nationwide.”

About Build America Mutual

BAM is a mutual bond insurance company operated for the benefit of its members – the cities, states and other municipal entities that use BAM’s financial guaranty to lower their cost of borrowing. BAM is the official provider of bond insurance for the National League of Cities, and was launched in 2012 with initial capital provided by subsidiaries of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Through June 30, 2021, BAM has insured more than $96 billion of municipal securities in more than 11,000 primary and secondary market transactions.

White Mountains Insurance Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

S&P Global Ratings Affirms BAM’s AA Rating and Stable Outlook S&P Global Ratings published its full annual analysis of Build America Mutual and affirmed BAM’s AA rating and stable outlook, the strongest rating S&P assigns to any active bond insurer. S&P’s analysts found that municipal bond investors have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste