Ergo Bank Partners with Neocova to Drive Efficiencies Across Community Banking

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Neocova , the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data unification, predictive analytics and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced that Wisconsin-based Ergo Bank has selected Neocova as its technology partner to spearhead its digital transformation journey and expand its online banking services.

Ergo Bank will utilize Neocova's solutions to meet the increasing customer demand for digital offerings, specifically through unifying data onto a single platform, building better business intelligence more efficiently, and driving actionable customer and business insights. Neocova's comprehensive suite of products and services for community financial institutions includes Spotlight AI, a best-in-class predictive reporting and analytics tool; Groundswell AI, an artificial intelligence-powered BSA/AML and fraud detection solution; Fineuron, a fully secure, cloud-native, and open API enterprise technology platform.

"The past year has accelerated digital transformation across industries, and our customers have grown to expect a seamless online experience as a result. We're excited to expand our capabilities through Neocova to increase efficiency and enhance the overall customer experience for our users," said Kyle Witt, President and CEO of Ergo Bank. "As we continue to grow, now is the time to think futuristically about our services and ensure that we are well-equipped to stay ahead of the curve. Neocova will help us achieve the balance of providing the banking services you'd get from a large bank while maintaining the personal touch and expertise of our community."

Founded in Markesan, Wisconsin, in 1910, Ergo Bank (formerly Farmers State Bank) focuses on accommodating customers' financial needs, exceeding customer satisfaction expectations and ensuring financial success through seamless and customer-friendly experiences. With two physical locations, Ergo Bank has shifted its focus to expand interactive teller machines (ITMs) and online banking services as part of its ongoing digitization push.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ergo Bank as we continue to expand our footprint in the midwest," said Matt Beecher, CEO of Neocova. "We take pride in working with like-minded partners. From our first meeting with Ergo Bank, we saw eye-to-eye on the importance of data and analytics in banking. We look forward to continuing our work together and innovating for the benefit of Wisconsinites."