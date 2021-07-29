checkAd

McFadyen Digital Announces Strategic Partnership with VTEX to Support Enterprises Looking to Innovate Their Digital Commerce Experience

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / McFadyen Digital, a leading marketplace strategy and implementation agency, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with VTEX, the world's fastest-growing1 commerce platform with native marketplace and order management capabilities, to transform businesses with modern platform-economy technology.

This partnership offers enterprises operating B2C, B2B and B2B2C e-commerce models the strength and flexibility of VTEX's combined marketplace, e-commerce and order management platform with the deep technical experience and strategic guidance of McFadyen Digital's global team with more than 22 years of commerce success and more than 15 years of marketplace expertise. As members of the MACH Alliance, an organization that advocates for the use of composable technology, the two organizations share similar strategies for how to ensure the success of their clients.

"We're excited not only by the technical and architectural expertise that McFadyen Digital brings to our customers, but also by the depth and breadth of business planning their strategy practice can offer," explains Amit Shah, chief strategy officer and U.S. general manager at VTEX. "Even the best technology platform and implementation cannot succeed without proper business planning, performance management and ongoing iteration. That's where the McFadyen team differentiates themselves and offers our clients best practices for building and managing marketplaces that have been proven with dozens of enterprise clients."

"VTEX has an excellent and unique offering that combines e-commerce, marketplace, and order management into one cloud solution," says McFadyen Digital CEO and author Tom McFadyen. "This integrated solution accelerates time to revenue - especially for businesses that want to leapfrog their competition with a marketplace that can disrupt their market."

This exciting announcement continues strong momentum for both companies highlighted by McFadyen recently completing an acquisition while adding additional high-powered executive talent, and by VTEX's recent initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The formal partnership will accelerate the momentum of digital transformation and disruption with professionally implemented next-generation e-commerce marketplaces.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital is the leading global agency for e-commerce marketplace strategy and implementation. We create award-winning digital shopping experiences for the world's most prominent brands. Our clients seek to delight their customers with memorable online shopping experiences that scale, and we deliver those results on time and on budget.

With over two decades of experience with large enterprise commerce projects, our strategy, technology, design, and ongoing innovation services delivered from our offices in the U.S., Brazil, and India provide scalable and repeatable results. During 20+ years of global delivery, McFadyen Digital has optimized the quality, cost, and timeframe benefits of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore team collaboration. We are honored to have enabled digital commerce and marketplaces for 10% of the Fortune 500 and hundreds of mid-market companies.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, VTEX has been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and is expanding globally. The platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality, while the company is trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Disclaimer

