PPG’s Harris, Nuzzio Earn STEP Ahead Awards From Manufacturing Institute

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that employees Rachel Harris and Kristin Nuzzio received 2021 STEP Ahead Awards from the Manufacturing Institute for their exemplary leadership and industry achievements.

“PPG is incredibly proud of the contributions that Rachel and Kristin have made to PPG and the larger manufacturing industry,” said David Bem, PPG chief technology officer and vice president, science and technology (S&T). “Rachel has made significant and notable impacts at PPG, and we are proud that she is part of our global team. She is a respected colleague across all businesses and regions and an example of a true leader and collaborator. Her commitment to excellence also extends to her involvement in the community, where she volunteers and mentors others.”

He continued, “Kristin is a natural leader who continuously is making positive impacts on the S&T team and the larger PPG organization. She also advocates for and spends her time mentoring others within PPG and the community. Her passion for creating and developing the next generation of innovators is admirable.”

The Manufacturing Institute, which is the education and workforce partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, created the STEP Ahead Awards to recognize the accomplishments of outstanding female leadership in manufacturing. The institute vets and scores candidates in two key areas – their contributions to their company, and how they have mentored and volunteered in their community.

Since joining PPG in 2017, Harris’ technical expertise has pioneered visualization technology for the company across all global markets and led to the development of two analytical test methods. The visualization technology tool easily facilitates digital communication and renderings between PPG and its customers, increasing productivity and improving processes. Harris is currently PPG’s technical lead for digital color visualization, and she oversees the optical methods used to create a digital twin of physical paint.

Harris has been an active participant and leader in numerous nonprofit science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) organizations as part of her personal commitment to sparking interest in STEM among young women. She is the onboarding chair of PPG’s R&D Diversity Council, where she helped to develop an onboarding program for all R&D groups that ensures new employees acquire the necessary skills, knowledge and behaviors that lead to success at PPG. She is also a member of the Northwestern University recruiting team and was previously the outreach coordinator for the Greater Pittsburgh Area Women Chemists Committee and the co-president of the University of Pittsburgh chapter of the American Chemical Society.

