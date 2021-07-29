checkAd

Sallie Mae Enhances Cash Back Features on Accelerate℠ and Evolve℠ Credit Cards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 16:10  |  13   |   |   

Sallie Mae today announced increased cash back rewards for its Accelerate℠ and Evolve℠ Mastercard credit cards. Sallie Mae’s Accelerate℠ credit card now offers one of the most generous benefits in market when customers use rewards to pay down student loans. Accelerate card holders will now receive 2% cash back on rewards redeemed to pay down any federal or private student loan.

In addition, Sallie Mae’s Evolve℠ credit card, which automatically adjusts its rewards to how customers use their card, will also offer 2% cash back on cardholders’ two highest-spending categories.

Both Accelerate℠ and Evolve℠ customers also receive unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and can earn $200 after they spend $1,000 in the first 3 months. Sallie Mae credit cards feature 100% U.S. based customer service, and cell phone insurance. The new and enhanced cash back rewards will be made available to both current and new credit card holders.

“Our cards are designed to empower customers with the tools to build a confident financial future,” said Jennifer O'Donald, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “Whether they want help paying down a student loan, or to be rewarded for their own unique spending habits, our new cash back features will help customers accelerate their progress.”

Sallie Mae also offers Ignite℠, a credit card designed specifically for college students to help them establish credit responsibly. Ignite℠ is the only card with cosigner capability offered by a major bank, and cardholders who make six consecutive, on-time payments unlock a 25% bonus to earn 1.25% unlimited cash back on everyday purchases. Ignite℠ customers can earn $50 after they spend $250 in the first 3 months.

For more information visit www.salliemae.com/credit-cards.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Banking

SLM Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sallie Mae Enhances Cash Back Features on Accelerate℠ and Evolve℠ Credit Cards Sallie Mae today announced increased cash back rewards for its Accelerate℠ and Evolve℠ Mastercard credit cards. Sallie Mae’s Accelerate℠ credit card now offers one of the most generous benefits in market when customers use rewards to pay down …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Tiffany Haddish to Host Official SummerSlam After Party
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Sallie Mae Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Families Continue to Invest in Higher Education and Majority Eager to Return to Campus, According to “How America Pays for College 2021”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Sallie Mae to Release 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results on July 21
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten