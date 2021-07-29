Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Pilot Study

Sigyn Therapy is a novel blood purification technology designed to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory conditions, including sepsis. The annual U.S. market opportunity to treat these indications exceeds $20 billion.

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC Markets: SIGY ), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions, today announced the completion of a pilot animal study that validated the feasibility of a clinical protocol that resulted in the safe administration of Sigyn Therapy during six-hour treatment exposures. The pilot study represents the first-in-mammal use of Sigyn Therapy in a clinical setting.

Since December of 2020, the Company has completed a series of in vitro studies that validated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to deplete a broad-spectrum of therapeutic targets, including viral pathogens, bacterial endotoxin, relevant inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, IL-1b, TNF-a) and hepatic toxins (ammonia, bilirubin, and bile acid) from human blood plasma. The Company also completed a liposome study that modeled the capture of CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the bloodstream. The Company believes Sigyn Therapy to be the first therapeutic strategy to address circulating CytoVesicles.

In the pilot animal study, an adult version of Sigyn Therapy was administered to two porcine (pig) subjects (each ~ 40 kilos) to evaluate the feasibility of a therapeutic protocol designed to support subsequent clinical studies. In the study, Sigyn Therapy was deployed on a standard dialysis hardware system and utilized conventional blood-tubing set configurations. There were no treatment complications, adverse events or observations of hemolysis during the six-hour treatment procedures. Additionally, hemodynamics, blood gases and lab values were maintained within normal limits for the duration of each treatment.

“Our recent in vitro studies demonstrated the ability of our technology to address a broad spectrum of inflammatory mediators, toxins and pathogenic sources of inflammation,” stated Jim Joyce, Chairman and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics. “The successful completion of our pilot animal study is another critical step in our journey to translate the capabilities of Sigyn Therapy into a life-saving clinical product.”