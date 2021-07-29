checkAd

Tunable Linear ReDrivers from Diodes Incorporated Support Superior Levels of Signal Integrity on High-Speed DisplayPort 2.0 and HDMI 2.1 Interfaces

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD) further reinforces its extensive linear ReDriver IC portfolio via the introduction of two new 3.3V-rated multi-lane active demux devices. These advanced ReDrivers address the demux needs now being set by the more graphically intense functions of mobile workstations, gaming PCs, and display dongles, while also still being fully optimized for the latest industrial computers and embedded systems hardware.

Supporting 13.5Gbps data rates, the 4-lane PI3DPX8112 is applicable to DisplayPort 2.0 implementations (as well as earlier generations of the protocol). Alongside this is the 4-lane PI3HDX12212, which has 12Gbps performance capabilities that mean it can manage HDMI 2.1, HDMI 2.0, HDMI 1.2, and HDMI 1.4 transmission modes.

Both the PI3HDX12212 and PI3DPX8112 ReDrivers feature pin strap adjustable 8-level receive equalizer settings on each of their two output paths, plus 4 settings for the adjusting of output flat gain and output swing parameters. Through these adjustments, it is possible for the signal integrity to be tuned in accordance with specific application requirements. Channel losses can then be compensated for and inter-symbol interference (ISI) removed to help extend channel reach. These devices are able to accept lower supply voltages than those achievable by the competition. They are protocol agnostic, transparent to channel link training, and deliver ultra-low latency operation.

The PI3DPX8112 and PI3HDX12212 are both supplied in 32-pin TQFN packages (with 3mm x 6mm dimensions) that are highly suitable for incorporation into space-limited environments. Both devices support a working temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. In 5,000 piece quantities, the PI3DPX8112 has a unit cost of $1.84 and the PI3HDX1221 has a unit cost of $2.22.

DisplayPort and the DisplayPort logo are trademarks owned by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) in the United States and other countries.

HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface, and the HDMI logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing, LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

ReDriver is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated.

About Diodes Incorporated
 Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 31 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.Diodes.com.

