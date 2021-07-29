Redbox to Present at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

As previously announced on May 17, 2021, Redbox entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU,” and “SGAMW”) (“Seaport Global Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company on Nasdaq under the ticker RDBX.

About Redbox

