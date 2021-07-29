Materion Expands ToughMet Product Line to Meet Market Growth Projections for Heavy Industrial Equipment

Advanced materials leader Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) has expanded its ToughMet product line with ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy, a new cost-optimized, high-performance solution that is engineered to meet demands specific to bushings and bearings in heavy equipment, including construction, mining, and forestry equipment as well as manufacturing equipment and industrial pump applications. The heavy equipment market is projected to experience a steady recovery from 2020 levels as companies increase their operations coming out of the pandemic. With ToughMet 2, Materion customers can solve materials challenges with a cost-effective solution as they ramp up operations to meet the growing market demands.

Since their introduction more than 20 years ago, ToughMet products have set new standards for reliability in harsh environments with their high strength, anti-galling and wear resistance properties. ToughMet 2 CX90 alloy is designed to meet the requirements of heavy equipment manufacturers looking for a material that efficiently solves high friction and premature wear issues typically encountered in heavy equipment bushing and bearing applications. The cost of the new ToughMet product is comparable to lower strength bronzes.