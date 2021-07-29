checkAd

PremFina names Sharon Bishop UK & Ireland CEO

LONDON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina today announces the strengthening of its leadership team with the appointment of Sharon Bishop as UK & Ireland CEO and the creation of an International division.

Sharon is a customer-focused premium finance leader with a formidable track record in developing and delivering on growth strategies. She joins after 17 years at Close Brothers including seven years as CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF).

Sharon's appointment will support PremFina founder and Group CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar to spearhead the business' overseas expansion strategy.

PremFina's proposition includes lending facilities to offer flexible finance for commercial and personal lines, and a stand-alone white label Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). This enables brokers, insurers, and MGAs to use premium finance as well as self-fund their loan books or combine the two. Most importantly, the offering can be embedded in the customer journey.

The business was founded six years ago by Rangar to provide a nimble alternative to incumbent providers. Since launch, it has grown to support over 100 brokers from some of the biggest intermediaries to pay-as-you-drive insurtechs.

PremFina UK and Ireland CEO Sharon Bishop commented: "PremFina's adaptable and agile technology makes it a true alternative in the market. The business is built for the future with brilliant technology, excellent people and a culture of embedding themselves to support brokers and their customers."

"I'm looking forward to talking to brokers about how we can help them grow their business and deliver flexible financing solutions in the way their customers expect and deserve. That's particularly pertinent given the tech revolution underway in the industry."

PremFina Group CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar said: "Our team has built something flexible and fresh, with an ability to deliver quickly and delight customers. I'm incredibly excited about our next chapter with Sharon at the helm in the UK and Ireland."

"The creation of an international division will help us meet our ambitious growth plans and export our model to other corners of the world. It's our can-do spirit and unwavering client focus that makes us responsive to the ever-evolving needs of our partners. That's the company culture that helped us get here and one that we'll maintain as we scale globally."

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and enables affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy, and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. 

PremFina
https://www.premfina.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373086/PremFina_Logo.jpg 

PR Contact:
Jessica Patterson
JPR Media Group
https://www.jprmediagroup.com/
Jessica@jprmediagroup.com
T: +44 (0) 20 7584 1978




