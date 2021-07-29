IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Entering Into Credit Facilities

Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, Iron Horse Credit, LLC will provide the Subsidiaries with a secured revolving credit facility of up to US$4,000,000. Pursuant to the ASPA, Sallyport Commercial Finance will provide the Subsidiaries with up to US$4,000,000 in advance purchase funding based on the sale of the Subsidiaries’ accounts receivable, with up to US$2,500,000 to be utilized in the near term, and the remaining US$1,500,000 to be utilized at the election of the Subsidiaries. The Subsidiaries will grant the lenders a senior security interest in their personal property assets, inventories and accounts receivables, subject to the terms of an intercreditor agreement.

FRANKLIN, Ind., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“ IBC ” or the “ Company ”) ( TSX-V: IB; OTCQB: IAALF ) is pleased to announce new credit facilities (the “ Credit Facilities ”) of up to US$8,000,000 established pursuant to (a) a credit and security agreement (the “ Credit Agreement ”) among Iron Horse Credit, LLC and certain of the Company’s U.S. subsidiaries (the “ Subsidiaries”) and (b) an account sale and purchase agreement (the “ ASPA ”) among Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC and the Subsidiaries. The Credit Facilities replace the Company’s existing revolving credit facility with the Bank of Montreal.

IBC intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facilities to advance the consolidation and modernization of the Company’s copper alloys manufacturing facility in Franklin, Indiana and for working capital purposes.

The Credit Agreement will accrue interest at a rate of 1.166% per month on outstanding amounts, with such interest compounded and payable monthly and has a maturity date of 12 months subject to further renewal. The ASPA will accrue interest at a rate of equal to the prevailing prime rate plus 2% per annum on outstanding amounts, with such interest compounded and payable monthly, as well as a factoring fee of up to 1% of account face value. The ASPA has an initial term of 12 months subject to further renewal.

Pursuant to the terms of the Credit Facilities, the Subsidiaries will pay aggregate fees totalling US$85,000 at close and an annual facility fee of US$60,000. The Credit Facilities are also subject to customary terms for similar credit arrangements in the United States manufacturing sector.

