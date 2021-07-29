checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 16:30  |  35   |   |   

- Revenue from Sales of Air Conditioning Systems to Skyrocket, Surpassing a US$ 175,000 Million by 2031: Fact.MR

- Fact.MR, a leading market and competitive intelligence provider, forecasts demand for air conditioning system to briskly increase through 2031. It offers in-depth market analysis in its latest study, covering growth prospects across segments in terms of product type and sales channel.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air conditioning system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period 2021 to 2031, as per a study by Fact.MR. Due to the consistently increasing temperature and humidity levels across the globe, the sales of air conditioning systems are expected to exceed over 240,000 million units by 2031.

Air conditioning systems also have made their way into the automotive sector as integral components included in passenger vehicles. Almost all the vehicles manufactured these days are installed with these systems to offer comfort against temperature and humidity inside vehicles.

As a matter of fact, air conditioning systems have become a key features customers look for in their cars before finalizing their purchase decision. Considering this, increasing demand for passenger cars is estimated to create lucrative sales opportunities for the market.

Growing acceptance of air conditioning systems as a utility product is bolstering the market. The rising number of hotels, individual clinics, hospitals, multiplexes auditoriums across the globe is projected to accelerate the pace of growth.

North America is anticipated to remain the most remunerative region in the global market. In response to increasing demand from automobile, hospitality, and commercial industries, the market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 60,000 by the end of 2031.

"With the growing emphasis on green technologies, manufacturers are replacing chemical refrigerants emitting greenhouse gasses such as HCFCs, CFCs, and HFCs with less hazardous green agents to prevent carbon footprint. Focus on innovations will therefore soar, creating opportunities for growth of the market," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Air Conditioning System Market Study

  • The U.S. is leading the air conditioning system market in North America, favored by high demand for passenger cars and high standard of living of individuals.
  • Europe is anticipated to emerge as the second leading market globally owing rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income of consumers in the country.
  • The Asia Pacific market is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth, due to the increasing consumption in countries such as China and India.
  • The GCC countries will continue exhibiting impressive sales opportunities on the back of high demand for air conditioning systems due to the high temperature in the region.
  • Commercial applications of air conditioning systems are expected to remain the most profitable segment driven by increasing investment in infrastructure development.

Key Drivers

