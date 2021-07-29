checkAd

Air Liquide Availability of First Half 2021 Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 16:30  |  18   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that its First Half 2021 Financial Report has been filed with the French “AMF” (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the half-year featuring in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

The Air Liquide First Half 2020 Financial Report is available on the website:
https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2021-financial-report

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Air Liquide!
Short
Basispreis 157,56€
Hebel 13,12
Ask 1,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 135,56€
Hebel 12,53
Ask 1,11
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

---------

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability - with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

Air Liquide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Liquide Availability of First Half 2021 Financial Report Regulatory News: Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that its First Half 2021 Financial Report has been filed with the French “AMF” (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the half-year featuring in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 Million, Up 22.2% ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:33 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Air Liquide auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 157 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
13:36 UhrROUNDUP: Air Liquide mit Konjunktur-Rückenwind - Aktie dennoch im Minus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:33 UhrJPMORGAN stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:38 Uhr3 Wasserstoff-News von der Snam-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie und Air Liquide-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:35 UhrLINDE IM FOKUS: Gasehersteller bleibt auf Erfolgskurs
dpa-AFX | Analysen
08:25 UhrKonjunkturerholung liefert Gasehersteller Air Liquide Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:20 UhrAir Liquide: First Half Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Air Liquide Hydrogen Activities Are Accelerating in South Korea as Demand Is Growing Fast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft AIR LIQUIDE(L) auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere