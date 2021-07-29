checkAd

DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit Broadband in Rural Arkansas

More than 10,000 locations already connected over last two years to new, world-class fiber network

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced the success of a transformative rural broadband network deployed by Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation (CECC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, empower, across rural northeast Arkansas. Implemented by DZS elite partner and electrical distributor Irby, Craighead Electric has built a world-class fiber optic network infrastructure based on the DZS Velocity and DZS Helix Edge Access portfolio that has allowed the cooperative to modernize its electrical grid with a communications network that delivers gigabit broadband services to the region.

In 2017, CECC recognized that only 44% of its members had access to FCC-defined broadband with little hope for improvement. This realization, along with the need to connect critical electrical infrastructure to a smart grid capable communications network, was the catalyst for CECC to embark on a bold fiber expansion initiative. As a byproduct of CECC’s communications upgrade project, empower now delivers gigabit Internet speeds and voice services that leap beyond FCC minimum requirements and offer hyper-broadband connections to nearly 30,000 Arkansans. To date, empower has leveraged CAFII funds to help fund some of the buildout. Going forward, as part of a consortium championed by Irby, empower has been awarded RDOF funds to continue to build out its gigabit network.

“Orchestrated by Irby, we collaborated with DZS to develop a number of custom solutions, such as managed Wi-Fi, wireless mesh networks and remote-control management of access devices,” said Jeremiah Sloan, Chief Operating Officer of empower, who led the communications upgrade projects that deployed fiber throughout Craighead Electric’s service area and infrastructure, enabling access to smart grid technologies and broadband-related services throughout the cooperative’s membership. “DZS played a big part in our broadband success by providing solutions that scale and fit our needs. We are especially grateful for being able to access DZS solutions throughout the pandemic when the supply chain for so many of our vendors was significantly interrupted. We were able to do record numbers of installations every month throughout that period, and DZS delivered day-in and day-out by keeping us stocked with equipment to transform broadband access in our communities.”

