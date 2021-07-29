Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's Branded Sports Streaming Channel
The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever Before
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with Real Madrid, the most valuable football brand in the world. The partnership will significantly expand the distribution of the team's branded sports streaming channel making the team more accessible to North American fans than ever before. Real Madrid TV will feature thousands of hours of fan-centric football content leading up to the 2021-2022 season and will also feature 2-3 matches per week once the season kicks off. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's roster of channels currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Tubi and many more.
The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Executive Director, Acquisitions of Cinedigm, and SPORTFIVE on behalf of Real Madrid.
"Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with an extreme level of fandom," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "Partnering with Real Madrid, and giving this global club an exclusive home to many of the biggest OTT distribution partners in North America, will allow viewers to experience never before released content in the United States. Fans will feel like they are part of all the action with interviews, matches and news they can't get anywhere else, and content will be refreshed weekly to keep fans engaged."
With a loyal and passionate global fanbase, Real Madrid is one of the most recognized brands in world sport. Real Madrid is the most successful club in Europe winning the coveted Champions League a record 13 times. Founded in 1902, the club would come to dominate the next century, earning the unprecedented honor of FIFA Club of the 20th Century in 2000. Since then, their fortunes have only increased, and the club has been a highly sought out destination for the best football players on the planet.
