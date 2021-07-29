Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's Branded Sports Streaming Channel

The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever BeforeLOS ANGELES, CA / …

The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever Before LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with Real Madrid, the most valuable football brand in the world. The partnership will significantly expand the distribution of the team's branded sports streaming channel making the team more accessible to North American fans than ever before. Real Madrid TV will feature thousands of hours of fan-centric football content leading up to the 2021-2022 season and will also feature 2-3 matches per week once the season kicks off. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's roster of channels currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Tubi and many more.