checkAd

Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's Branded Sports Streaming Channel

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 16:30  |  32   |   |   

The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever BeforeLOS ANGELES, CA / …

The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever Before

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today a partnership with Real Madrid, the most valuable football brand in the world. The partnership will significantly expand the distribution of the team's branded sports streaming channel making the team more accessible to North American fans than ever before. Real Madrid TV will feature thousands of hours of fan-centric football content leading up to the 2021-2022 season and will also feature 2-3 matches per week once the season kicks off. The service will be available in the United States & Canada for linear and AVOD platforms on connected TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices, as well as the web. The streaming channel is the latest addition to Cinedigm's roster of channels currently live across the broader OTT landscape on distribution partners including The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung, TCL, Tubi and many more.

Foto: Accesswire

The deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Executive Director, Acquisitions of Cinedigm, and SPORTFIVE on behalf of Real Madrid.

"Soccer is the most popular sport in the world with an extreme level of fandom," said Erick Opeka, President of Cinedigm Digital Networks. "Partnering with Real Madrid, and giving this global club an exclusive home to many of the biggest OTT distribution partners in North America, will allow viewers to experience never before released content in the United States. Fans will feel like they are part of all the action with interviews, matches and news they can't get anywhere else, and content will be refreshed weekly to keep fans engaged."

With a loyal and passionate global fanbase, Real Madrid is one of the most recognized brands in world sport. Real Madrid is the most successful club in Europe winning the coveted Champions League a record 13 times. Founded in 1902, the club would come to dominate the next century, earning the unprecedented honor of FIFA Club of the 20th Century in 2000. Since then, their fortunes have only increased, and the club has been a highly sought out destination for the best football players on the planet.

Seite 1 von 3
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's Branded Sports Streaming Channel The Channel Will Provide 2-3 Matches Per Week During the Season Plus Thousands of Hours of Additional Content from One of the World's Premiere Sporting Clubs Making the Team More Accessible to North American Fans Than Ever BeforeLOS ANGELES, CA / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers Worldwide
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Cinedigm Receives NASDAQ Notice of Deficiency
Accesswire | Analysen
26.07.21Cinedigm Selects Rad.live's Ara Platform to Release Limited-Edition and Exclusive Content as NFTs
Accesswire | Analysen
15.07.21Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse Loan from Prospect Capital Corporation
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Cinedigm Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm Announces Forgiveness of $2.2 Million Paycheck Protection Program Loan
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm Launches Channels as Add-Ons on YouTube TV
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21Cinedigm to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm
Accesswire | Analysen