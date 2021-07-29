checkAd

Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually Benefit Issuers and Investors

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 16:35  |  23   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC announced today that the firm has restructured operations to increase its focus on products services that mutually benefit small and microcap issuers and investors. The firm will no …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC announced today that the firm has restructured operations to increase its focus on products services that mutually benefit small and microcap issuers and investors. The firm will no longer offer trading services and will reallocate resources to expanding its businesses that provide:

  • independent equity research on companies with market capitalizations below $6 billion, including research on issuers participating in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research (CSR) program;
  • institutional sales support, to assist investors in determining which Sidoti research ideas are most appropriate their portfolios, and to further build its extensive distribution network so covered companies can convey their investment theses to a growing number of money managers specifically focused on small and microcap equities; and
  • corporate access, including small and microcap conferences which facilitate interaction between issuers and investors in that sector.

Peter Sidoti, CEO, commented: "Given sea changes in securities industry dynamics, five years ago we predicted that brokerages would increasingly be compensated for their efforts by the companies they cover on a research basis. That prediction turned out to be prescient, as today the revenue we derive from issuers is as meaningful to this firm as revenue provided by the buyside. Accordingly, we decided that we should dedicate all available resources to businesses that contemporaneously add value to companies and investors alike."

Mr. Sidoti added: "For most of this firm's 20+ year history, our trading desk played a fundamental role in enabling Sidoti to be a premier provider of securities-related services to the small and microcap investment community, in large part due to the exceptional people we had undertaking the effort. However, as trading has become more of a commodity business, it became evident that the buyside was using our trading services solely as a conduit to compensate us for research and advice, and that our desk was no longer demonstrably and regularly benefitting the issuers we covered. By exiting this business, Sidoti & Company will be able to grow its research team faster and more effectively and focus on building a large, broad-based, and effective small- and microcap distribution network to the benefit of all our clients. Moreover, our restructuring appears to be in keeping with industry trends whereby many money managers have expressed not just a willingness, but a preference to compensate our firm through commission sharing agreements or CSAs."

The cornerstone of Sidoti & Company, LLC will continue to be its small and microcap research effort, with an increasing emphasis on companies with little or no research coverage that commission research through Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research offering. This research effort serves as the foundation for Sidoti's other main business lines, including extensive small and microcap institutional sales support and its seven annual investor conferences.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

For over two decades, Sidoti (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $50 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort and broad access to corporate management teams. With over 200 equities under coverage, Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors through its conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows hosted each year. The firm also provides companies that have no or limited equity research coverage the ability to commission securities research from Sidoti through its Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") Program.

CONTACT:

egr@sidoti.com
(212) 297-0001

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657615/Sidoti-Company-LLC-Restructures-to-C ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sidoti & Company, LLC Restructures to Commit More Resources to Products and Services that Mutually Benefit Issuers and Investors NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC announced today that the firm has restructured operations to increase its focus on products services that mutually benefit small and microcap issuers and investors. The firm will no …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...