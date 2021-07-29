Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Heirloom Ridge Community in Star, Idaho

BOISE, Idaho, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers , the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of Heirloom Ridge , a new luxury single-family home community in Star, Idaho. Home sales are underway and construction of the on-site model homes and sales center will begin in the Fall of 2021.

Located south of Floating Feather Road, Heirloom Ridge offers home buyers a choice of thirteen single- and two-story home designs ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet, including 2 to 7 bedrooms, 2 to 5 baths, and 2- to 4-car garages. Structural options include flex rooms, deluxe outdoor living spaces, oversized RV garages, and more. Buyers can also choose from an array of premium finishes to personalize their new homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Home prices begin in the low $500,000s.

Situated just 20 miles west of Downtown Boise and adjacent to the City of Eagle, Heirloom Ridge offers a serene rural atmosphere with a swift commute and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, pool house, playground, and pickleball court.

“Heirloom Ridge provides residents with the opportunity to live in a peaceful community surrounded by scenic views, yet still convenient to first-class shopping, dining, and recreation,” said Susan Stanley, Division President of Toll Brothers in Boise. “We are excited to offer home buyers the best in luxury living in this picturesque community.”

For more information or to make an appointment with a sales consultant, call 208-780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com