Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To Urban Environmental, Social And Economic Sustainability

Company Plan Is Designed To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector: Urban Greenhouses Will Help Design The Future Of Food NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has announced that it is launching its plan on using the solar green houses to create micro grids in urban areas.