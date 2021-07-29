checkAd

Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

29.07.2021   

WESTFORD, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2021 second quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its second quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the call live, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. To participate in the live question and answer session, dial 888-326-8410 within the U.S., or +1-704-385-4884 outside the U.S., and reference participant passcode 3083302. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through September 3, 2021.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,800 employees in 21 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com 





