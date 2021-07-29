Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for a Pitch Energy System for Wind Turbines

Newly Issued Patent to Allow Replacement of Wind Turbine Batteries with Ultracapacitors

LAFOX, Ill., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous renewable energy applications, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,073,130 (the ’130 Patent). The ’130 Patent is a result of Richardson’s innovative solutions for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems. Richardson’s solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The ULTRA3000 is an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries, including General Electric’s (GE) wind turbine pitch systems. The ULTRA3000 PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for the GE batteries and chargers and can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.



“We are very pleased the U.S. Patent Office recognized the innovation of our ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module. The Richardson engineering and manufacturing team worked hard on this product to make it a truly plug-and-play product, allowing for easy and efficient installation,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “We are excited to bring the ULTRA3000 to market and provide a cost-effective, improved solution for replacing lead-acid batteries in wind turbine pitch systems.”

Richardson will be presenting its patented ULTRA3000 PEM at the upcoming Symposium APETT show, held September 8, 2021, in Denmark, and the Cleanpower Expo, held December 7th-8th 2021, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

