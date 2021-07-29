checkAd

Jamf Rolls Out Updates to Make Management Easier for IT, While Keeping End Users Secure and Productive

Jamf delivers key improvements to the platform with TeamViewer and Jamf Title Editor integrations, additional Jamf Self Service features and the deployment of iOS apps on M1 chip Mac devices

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, rolled out new functionality to help IT simplify the management, updating and deployment of apps, and empower end users with the resources they need to be productive. Key updates include an integration with TeamViewer for remote screen sharing, integration with Jamf Title Editor for additional application lifecycle management capabilities, continued enhancements to Jamf Self Service and the ability to deploy iOS apps on M1 Mac devices.

TeamViewer Integration Offers a Secure Remote Work Experience 
Jamf’s integration with TeamViewer delivers an all-in-one solution for gaining remote access to computers and networks. With this release, IT can establish a remote screen-sharing connection with an end user's computer, seeing exactly what the end user sees, to remotely troubleshoot and resolve issues without negatively impacting worker productivity.

Title Editor Integration Enables Key Customization Features
Jamf’s integration with Title Editor completes the path of application lifecycle management capabilities of Mondada, a leader in patch management solutions, which Jamf acquired last fall. With Jamf Title Editor, users can create and manage custom titles and customize how and when to update or deploy an application. 

“The new expanded list of software titles in Jamf App Catalog has allowed us to reduce our own curated patch definitions dramatically, and now with Title Editor we have an even more streamlined way to include the remaining titles right in Jamf,” said Mike Fredette, system administrator for California State University, San Bernardino. “The savings in time and training to keep us up to date will be of great value to us.”

Continued Enhancements to Jamf Self Service Empower Productivity 
Jamf Self Service for macOS is a one-stop shop with essential resources, settings and apps to empower end users while reducing the number of help tickets for IT teams. New features include backend security improvements, updates to the user interface including Dark Mode, added accessibility functions, like Tab Control and VoiceOver, and the ability to search for available app updates. 

Giving Users the Apps They Want Through Jamf
Jamf Pro now supports iOS App Store apps in the Mac App Store catalog, allowing IT admins to deploy supported iOS apps to M1-powered Mac devices. This capability will be especially useful to customers looking to unlock the power of iOS apps for all end users, regardless of the device they’re accessing them from. 

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com

Media Contact:
Jordyn DiOrio | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com





