Tecogen Receives Order for 900 Tons of Tecochill at New York Hospital

“For over 20 years the existing Tecochill plant provided significant utility savings to this hospital,” said Jeffrey Glick, Tecogen’s Vice President of East Coast Sales. “When the time came to upgrade the facility with current refrigerants, the hospital took the opportunity to expand the size of the chiller plant by an additional 150 tons and upgrade the plant to include Tecogen’s near-zero Ultera emissions reduction system. The new chiller plant will also serve additional loads on the campus to improve both the savings to the hospital and the greenhouse gas (GHG) benefits of the facility.”

WALTHAM, MA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for three 200-ton Tecochill systems and one 300-ton Tecochill system for a hospital outside of New York City. The new chiller plant will replace an existing 750-ton Tecochill plant that has reached the end of its intended life. The new 900-ton chiller plant will provide additional heat recovery to the facility along with upgraded emissions controls and refrigerant technology. The new system is expected to be operational by the summer of 2022.

Hospitals are an ideal application for Tecochill due to their simultaneous need for heating and cooling during critical summer months when grid cost, capacity, and GHG profile are more problematic. By removing the cooling load from the electric utility and utilizing the free waste heat, hospitals can make significant reductions in their energy costs and GHG emissions while also reducing the need for standby generation during grid outages.

“We are excited to upgrade this hospital with a new chiller plant that will not only increase its energy savings, but also support the hospital’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals,” added Benjamin Locke, Tecogen’s CEO. “Hospitals face numerous challenges regarding energy costs and mandated emissions reductions. The Tecochill solution is an elegant and cost-effective way to meet both energy savings goals and carbon reduction mandates.”

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains high efficiency and ultra-clean cogeneration products, including combined heat and power systems, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial applications. The company’s cost efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly products for energy production nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce customers’ carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel throughout North America. Aggregate run hours on Tecogen’s InVerde cogeneration systems exceeds 5 million hours. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment .

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopack, Tecopower, and Ultera are pending or registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

