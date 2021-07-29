checkAd

Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 17:00  |  24   |   |   

FLO Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Thomasville, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Conference Call and Webcast

 

 THOMASVILLE, GA; July 29, 2021 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the market closes. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be issued at that time.

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast that is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The materials and webcast access information can be found at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). A replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2020 sales of $4.4 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

CONTACT: Flowers Foods
1919 Flowers Circle
Thomasville, GA 31757
229.227.2317 IR Office
www.flowersfoods.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast FLO Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and WebcastThomasville, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -   Flowers Foods Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast    THOMASVILLE, GA; July 29, 2021 – Flowers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
Data for Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) published in New England Journal of Medicine shows ...
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
AS Tallink Grupp Unaudited Consolidated Interim Report Q2 2021
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board