John Tyers Named Head of Independent Advisor Group at Wells Fargo Advisors

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that John Tyers will join the company on July 30 as head of the Independent Advisor group at Wells Fargo Advisors. He will report to Jim Hays, head of Wells Fargo Advisors. In this role, Tyers will oversee the leaders and businesses of Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, First Clearing, and the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) custody business.

John Tyers (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“I am thrilled to bring John on board as I believe we have enormous growth potential in our independent advisor channels,” Hays said. “With John’s past experience leading so many facets of the independent experience throughout his career, we are set to make these already strong independent businesses even more powerful.”

Tyers joins us most recently from wealth management fintech, AdvisorEngine, where he was chief growth officer. Previously, he was with Citizens Financial Group leading their private wealth segment. He also brings a breadth of experience from Merrill Lynch, having served in a variety of roles such as president of Merrill’s custody and clearing business for RIAs and independent broker dealers. He has been a leader in Merrill’s boutique ultrahigh net worth business, and led the group responsible for managed solutions and wealth management technology tools.

At both Bear Stearns and Charles Schwab institutional services, Tyers led efforts on custody services and platforms for RIAs, independent broker dealers, single and multi-family offices, and trust companies.

Tyers earned his B.A. from the University of Georgia, completed a fintech program at the University of Oxford’s Said Business School, and also completed an executive strategy and innovation program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.94 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2021, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation’s largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of June 30, 2021. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC Insured / NO Bank Guarantee / MAY Lose Value

Wertpapier


