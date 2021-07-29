Keysight Named One of the 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award Winners

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the company has received a 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award and ranks globally among the best suppliers of Bosch, a leading global supplier of technology and services.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. named one of the 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award winners for purchasing of indirect materials. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Keysight received the award in the category of purchasing of indirect materials which is the sourcing of all goods and services that enables a business to maintain and develop its operations. From its roughly 23,000 suppliers, Bosch singled out 46 suppliers from 16 countries for an award. This is the 17th time that the Bosch Group has rewarded outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of raw materials, products, and services – notably as concerns quality, cost, innovation, and logistics.

According Dr. Arne Flemming, head of supply chain management at Bosch, “Our award winners impressed us with their outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of raw materials, products, and services. Especially in terms of quality, cost, and logistics, we see them as leading the way.”

Every two years, Bosch honors the pick of its suppliers from around the world with the Bosch Global Supplier Award. The supplier of technology and services rewards outstanding performance in the manufacture and supply of raw materials, products and services. A panel of judges selected the award-winners in the categories of purchasing of indirect materials and services, raw materials and components, purchasing of direct materials (by business sector), and Sustainability. Bosch has been presenting these awards to honor supplier excellence since 1987, and they are highly regarded in the industry.

“Keysight is extremely proud to have earned a Bosch Global Supplier Award,” said Thomas Goetzl, vice president and general manager for Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions business unit. “It is an acknowledgement of our continuous efforts to provide differentiated solutions for the most challenging engineering problems of our times and our ability to help customers across various industries to innovate at an incredible pace and technological level. Based on that, we are very grateful to Bosch for the award and the associated recognition.”

