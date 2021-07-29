checkAd

GarageBand Amps Up Music Creation with All-New Sound Packs From Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, and Today’s Top Music Producers

Apple today announced GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS, the most popular music creation app in the world, now helps people unlock even more of their musical creativity with all-new Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and producers. For the first time, users can learn the art of remixing right within the app with two all-new Remix Sessions offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hit songs from Grammy Award-winning artists Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Musicians can also now create songs with seven new Producer Packs full of beats, loops, and instruments created just for GarageBand by some of the world’s top producers, including Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch, and TRAKGIRL. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple Original docuseries “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” premiering Friday, July 30, on Apple TV+℠, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005781/en/

GarageBand now includes an expanded Sound Library with Sound Packs from some of today’s top artists and music producers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“GarageBand continues to be a catalyst for music creation — making it easy for novices to get started and for seasoned pros to develop their ideas on the go,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “For this update, we’ve collaborated with an incredible group of artists and producers to give musicians an amazing collection of new sounds to play with, and we hope even more people will be inspired to tap into their creativity and start making music in GarageBand.”

Art of the Remix with Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga

Anyone can now develop their remix skills in GarageBand with two new in-app Remix Sessions featuring Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga. Each session includes inspirational videos from each artist telling the stories behind their hit songs “Break My Heart” (Dua Lipa) and “Free Woman” (Lady Gaga), as well as step-by-step remix instructions led by an Apple Retail Creative Pro using a GarageBand Live Loops version of each song.

During these sessions, anyone can interact with these hits just as an artist would in the studio, hearing isolated vocals, beats, and individual instruments that provide the foundational elements of a song. With touch instruments and thousands of Apple Loops available in GarageBand, users can let their creativity run wild, taking their remix in any direction from Hip Hop to EDM, or any combination of sounds they dream up.

