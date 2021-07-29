checkAd

New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota

Buses part of larger Reach Justice Project aimed at bridging the legal divide through increased technology, mobility, and access for all

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Spurred by a growing reckoning of the need for equal access to legal services across Minnesota, a first-of-its-kind fleet of mobile legal clinics have found their way across Minnesota with a launch from the State Capitol this morning. Four mobile Justice Buses left Capitol grounds this morning to travel across Minnesota and serve Minnesotans in need.

Services will be provided in mobile mini-buses and staffed by attorneys from organizations affiliated with the Minnesota Legal Services Coalition (MLSC). Civil legal services are offered free to citizens needing assistance with civil matters such as help obtaining rental assistance, forestalling evictions, and legal issues arising from the pandemic.

"Over the past few years - and especially during the pandemic - the need for equal access and availability to legal services has become more and more apparent," said Drew Schaffer, executive director of Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, a MLSC member. "These needs range from simple legal services like finding rental assistance or navigating public benefits has steadily risen. A big part of the problem is people either can't afford the services or lack access. These mobile legal clinics will find their way across Minnesota and help Minnesotans."

Designed by the MLSC, the free legal clinics are modeled after similar successful programs popping up across the nation over the past few years. The idea of bringing free civil legal services where they are most needed is helping unlock the power of the law for everyone.

"We have found that many people don't know the legal rights they have, whether they are to protect them in their everyday lives or to plan for a bright future," said Dori Streit, executive director of Legal Aid Service of Northeastern Minnesota, a MLSC member. "There are also barriers in terms of access to qualified attorneys and barriers based on price. By taking the power of the law directly to people, the barriers are gone, and everyone can enjoy the protections our laws afford us equally and unequivocally."

The buses were funded through a combination of grants from MLSC members and through the federal CARES Act as authorized by the Minnesota legislature. The buses are one part of the Reach Justice Minnesota initiative, a series of initiatives that leverage technology and emergency staffing to help protect Minnesotans' basic civil and human rights. As the pandemic continues to abate, people are venturing out more and taking care of legal and other matters that had sat dormant for a year or more.

