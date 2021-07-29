checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 17:13  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021

29-Jul-2021 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA is raising its outlook for sales, EBITDA before restructuring measures and return on capital employed (ROCE) for fiscal year 2021 as a result of a very good performance in the first half 2021 and increasingly effective efficiency measures. The new outlook exceeds the previously provided outlook as well as current capital market expectations (average values of the latest consensus estimates of financial analysts, published by Vara Research on July 29, 2021).

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Short
Basispreis 38,43€
Hebel 11,46
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,67€
Hebel 9,53
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

GEA adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2021 as follows:

- Sales is now expected to grow organically (adjusted for foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments) by 5 to 7 percent (previously: 0-5%).

- EBITDA before restructuring measures (based on constant currencies) is now expected to be in a range of EUR 600 to 630 million (previously: Euro 530 to 580 million; consensus EUR 572 million)

- ROCE (based on constant currencies) is now expected to be in the range of 23 to 26 percent (previously: 16 to 20 percent).

GEA's outlook assumes that there will be no severe restrictions on economic activity due to measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the second half of 2021.

In the second quarter 2021 relevant preliminary financial figures developed as followed:

- Order intake increased significantly by 25.1 percent to EUR 1,294 million (organic growth: 30.2 percent; consensus: Euro 1,227 million).

- Sales declined slightly by 0.8 percent to EUR 1,156 million (organic growth: 3.4 percent; consensus: EUR 1,179 million).

- EBITDA before restructuring measures improved by 9.4 percent to Euro 153.7 million (consensus: EUR 145.6 million)

- ROCE increased significantly to 21.7 percent (prior year period: 14.8 percent).

The complete half-year financial report 2021 will be published on August 13, 2021.




Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com

29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1222811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1222811  29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222811&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mein Favorit 2006 im MDAX: GEA Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021 29-Jul-2021 / 17:13 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beno Holding AG: BENO Holding AG bestellt weiteres Vorstandsmitglied
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:20 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:20 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:20 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:13 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:13 UhrGEA Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 153.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 125 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
17:13 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA plant weltweit erste Pilotanlage zur Herstellung von Krillprotein (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA plant weltweit erste Pilotanlage zur Herstellung von Krillprotein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to build world's first pilot plant for the production of krill protein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA unterstützt Opfer der Flutkatastrophen in Deutschland und China mit 100.000 EUR (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen