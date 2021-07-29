checkAd

AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM) to Conduct R&D on AI Technologies for Mobile Cameras for Its Range of Xplore Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 17:13  |  24   |   |   

New York, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88, OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its technologies, has established an R&D collaboration with The National University of Malaysia (UKM), a premier Malaysian University under the ambit of the Ministry of Education, Malaysia for the development of cutting-edge AI technologies for mobile camera vision. 

The objective is to conduct and to commercialize new generations of application software (Apps) for future mobile/satellite cameras leveraging on new frontiers in the Digital Signal Processing techniques including but not limited to Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

The MOA will focus into areas of Image Processing Algorithms and AI For High Performance Future Cameras. This work will be a step into the future of using holographic virtual reality in digital cameras.

Together with the new innovation in the camera hardware, the R&D in the AI and holography for mobile/satellite cameras could revolutionize the design of new mobile cameras for full user experience that opens up new market opportunities in the future.

“This collaboration will bring together the country’s brightest minds, advanced research capabilities and global resources to develop one of the most popular modern smartphone components such as mobile/ satellite cameras. AdvanceTC and UKM will bring in real-world industry exposure to carry out joint initiatives and research,” said CP Loi, Chief Executive Officer of AdvanceTC Ltd.

The Company will continue to update on progress and inform the public on new information.

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. 

More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com

About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier company specializing in the design, development and commercialization of high tech mobile wireless computing and telecommunication devices since 2005. AdvanceTC W3, a full Windows OS microcomputer integrated with cellular telephony capabilities and the Xplore X7 the world’s first android smartphone with satellite messaging and emergency service, fully designed and developed using its own patented proprietary technology and engineering innovation.

Follow us on our social media accounts:

https://twitter.com/advancetc_ltd

https://www.instagram.com/advancetc_ltd/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advancetc/

https://www.facebook.com/advancetcltd/


For further information please contact:

Name: CP Loi / Chief Executive Officer

Email: loicp@advancetc.com

Website: www.advancetc.com

www.advancetc.us

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of AdvanceTC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the NSX and the risk that AdvanceTC will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of AdvanceTC to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in AdvanceTC. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by securities laws.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AdvanceTC Signs MOA With Malaysian University (UKM) to Conduct R&D on AI Technologies for Mobile Cameras for Its Range of Xplore Devices New York, NY, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - AdvanceTC Ltd (NSX:A88, OTCQB:ATCLF) (‘AdvanceTC’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that the Company, in recognition of its technologies, has established an R&D collaboration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Data for Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) published in New England Journal of Medicine shows ...
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board