Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to August 19, 2021

Based on a preliminary assessment of votes received by the Company’s proxy solicitor, the overwhelming majority of votes cast to date support both the Authorized Shares Proposal and the Governance Proposals. The adjournment of the Special Meeting is intended to provide Tilray with additional time to solicit proxies to ensure that all Tilray stockholders have an opportunity to make their voices heard.

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today convened and then adjourned the Special Meeting of Stockholders intended to approve two shareholder proposals: (1) a proposal to increase the authorized number of shares of common stock (“Authorized Shares Proposal”); and (2) a number of governance enhancements to increase stockholder rights (the “Governance Proposals”). The Special Meeting was adjourned to August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

“The level of support we have received from stockholders thus far affirms that participating shareholders strongly support the two proposals,” said Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This support is logical, as the Authorized Shares Proposal is a critical part of our strategy to capture market share and drive profitable growth and the Governance Proposals are aimed at providing our stockholders more rights to hold management and the Board accountable.”

Mr. Simon continued, “We urge stockholders who have not yet voted to participate in the success of their investment in Tilray by voting FOR all proposals on the agenda for the Special Meeting. By doing so, stockholders will be actively participating in Tilray’s ability to capitalize on substantial growth opportunities, expand and generate strong performance, increase stockholder rights and, ultimately, drive stockholder value. No matter how many or how few shares you own, your participation is vital to our success.”

The approval of the Authorized Shares Proposal requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of the voting power of shares outstanding and entitled to vote. The record date for the adjourned Special Meeting remains June 22, 2021. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes unless they wish to change their vote. Stockholders who have not already voted or wish to change their vote are strongly encouraged to do so promptly using the instructions provided in their voting instruction form or proxy card.