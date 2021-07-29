Kohl’s Renews Commitment to Milwaukee Community Partners with Additional $1 Million in Donations

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) announced today, in support of the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as well as family health and wellness, it is deepening its support of the Milwaukee community with donations totaling nearly $1 million to five nonprofit Hometown Partners that help under-resourced communities. This donation is one action Kohl’s is taking as part of its Diversity and Inclusion Pledge for Progress, which was announced earlier this year, outlining how the company plans to deliver meaningful change for the good of the people, customers and communities Kohl's serves. Specifically with this donation, Kohl’s is working to enhance equity and economic prosperity for Milwaukee families.

“Giving back to communities and serving families is at the heart of who we are as a company, especially in our hometown of Milwaukee,” said Michelle A. Banks, Kohl’s chief diversity & inclusion officer. “We are both proud and excited to be renewing our commitment to several of our Hometown partners that work hard to promote equity and economic empowerment in under-resourced communities in Milwaukee. We are not only continuing, but expanding our support of Acts Housing, Employ Milwaukee, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, Safe & Sound and Milwaukee's Urban League and we thank each of these organizations for the positive impact they are making in Milwaukee.”