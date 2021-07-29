checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 17:20  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter

29.07.2021 / 17:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Short
Basispreis 38,43€
Hebel 11,46
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,67€
Hebel 9,53
Ask 0,48
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Düsseldorf (Germany), July 29, 2021 - As a result of a very good performance to date in the first half of 2021 and increasingly effective efficiency measures, GEA Group AG is raising its current outlook for fiscal year 2021. The Group now expects organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent, compared with 0 to 5 percent previously. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is now expected to be in a range between EUR 600 and 630 million. Previously, this figure was expected to be between EUR 530 million and EUR 580 million. For return on capital employed (ROCE) at constant exchange rates, the new expectation is 23 to 26 percent instead of the previous 16 to 20 percent. These figures mean that the new forecast is above the current market expectations of financial analysts. In this new forecast, GEA assumes that there will no longer be any severe restrictions on economic activity in the second half of 2021 due to measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

  Fiscal Year 2021
     Fiscal Year 2020    Initial Guidance   Updated Guidance  
 Organic growth of revenue  -2.6% 0 - 5% 5 - 7%
 EBITDA1 EUR 532 million   EUR 530 - 580 million   EUR 600 - 630 million
 EBITDA1-margin 11.5% 11.4 - 12.2% 12.4 - 13.0%
 ROCE1,2 17.1% 16 - 20% 23 - 26%
 

1 before restructuring expenses

Seite 1 von 3
GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Mein Favorit 2006 im MDAX: GEA Group
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 29.07.2021 / 17:20 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2021 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum und hebt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plans to expand its product portfolio with innovative solar roof tiles and acquires ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:40 UhrGea rechnet fest mit Umsatzanstieg im laufenden Jahr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:20 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
17:20 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
17:13 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:13 UhrGEA Group Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 153.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 125 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
17:13 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:13 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2021 und veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das zweite Quartal 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA plant weltweit erste Pilotanlage zur Herstellung von Krillprotein (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA plant weltweit erste Pilotanlage zur Herstellung von Krillprotein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA to build world's first pilot plant for the production of krill protein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten