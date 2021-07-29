GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA raises outlook for fiscal year 2021 and publishes preliminary figures for the second quarter



Düsseldorf (Germany), July 29, 2021 - As a result of a very good performance to date in the first half of 2021 and increasingly effective efficiency measures, GEA Group AG is raising its current outlook for fiscal year 2021. The Group now expects organic revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent, compared with 0 to 5 percent previously. EBITDA before restructuring expenses at constant exchange rates is now expected to be in a range between EUR 600 and 630 million. Previously, this figure was expected to be between EUR 530 million and EUR 580 million. For return on capital employed (ROCE) at constant exchange rates, the new expectation is 23 to 26 percent instead of the previous 16 to 20 percent. These figures mean that the new forecast is above the current market expectations of financial analysts. In this new forecast, GEA assumes that there will no longer be any severe restrictions on economic activity in the second half of 2021 due to measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fiscal Year 2020 Initial Guidance Updated Guidance Organic growth of revenue -2.6% 0 - 5% 5 - 7% EBITDA1 EUR 532 million EUR 530 - 580 million EUR 600 - 630 million EBITDA1-margin 11.5% 11.4 - 12.2% 12.4 - 13.0% ROCE1,2 17.1% 16 - 20% 23 - 26%

1 before restructuring expenses