Avid Unveils Sibelius Mobile App Placing Powerful Notation Tools at Music Creators’ Fingertips Everywhere They Go

Sibelius users gain new mobile workflows with iPad app to compose anywhere

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the release of the Sibelius for mobile iOS app, extending professional music notation workflows to iPad for the tens of thousands of composers, orchestrators and arrangers who have Sibelius subscriptions. Available immediately for download, Sibelius for mobile lets users move seamlessly between iPad and desktop, and from studio to coffeeshop to scoring stage, and write anywhere their inspiration may strike, while taking full advantage of the Apple Pencil and iPad touch experience.

Sibelius for mobile expands the leading music notation program into a professional, cross-platform music notation solution. Almost anything concerning the heart and soul of composition and arrangement will now be available to iPad users. They can create, edit, share, and play Sibelius files everywhere via tablet, opening up new opportunities and locales in which to be creative. While Sibelius for mobile is fully featured, there are some notation and layout features only available in the desktop version, making it an integral part of a complete workflow. Sibelius for mobile comes at no additional cost with all Sibelius desktop subscriptions, enabling users to work where and how they want.

“Music composition is no longer about just sitting in front of a piano or a desktop, working on a score alone. Creators of all kinds have shifted to more remote collaboration and new workflows demanding more sharing and more flexibility,” explains Sam Butler, Director of Product Management at Avid. “Composers, arrangers, and songwriters need easy ways to share and demonstrate their work in a variety of contexts far beyond the traditional settings like studios and practice rooms. Sibelius for mobile opens up new workflows, allowing users to work on their pieces anywhere, to collaborate smoothly with others, and to showcase their work at a moment’s notice—fitting right into the new paradigm of music creation.”

While expanding their horizons, creators can keep all their work on one platform, seamlessly moving from desktop to tablet and back without ever having to import or export files. With files saved to iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive or other iOS-supported cloud service, users have access anywhere to all their ideas and scores. They can take the world’s most powerful notation toolset and entire music portfolio with them wherever they go—ideal for those unexpected opportunities, instead of having to bring and break out a laptop when meeting with clients and collaborators.