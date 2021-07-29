checkAd

Share repurchase programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 17:20  |  23   |   |   

Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 July 2021
Announcement no. 42/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 23 July 2021 to 29 July 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 248,550 194.82 48,423,652
23 July 2021 200 165.43 33,086
26 July 2021 200 162.71 32,542
27 July 2021 200 162.46 32,492
28 July 2021 200 161.48 32,296
29 July 2021 200 161.20 32,240
Accumulated under the programme 249,550 194.70 48,586,308

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 494,936 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.73% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Share repurchase programme Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 July 2021Announcement no. 42/2021 The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Dupixent (dupilumab) significantly improved itch and hives in patients with chronic spontaneous ...
GeoJunxion NV (ticker: GOJXN.AS) Formerly called AND International Publishers NV (AND.AS) Publishes its July 2021 Trading ...
Addex and Indivior Extend Research Collaboration on GABAB Positive Allosteric Modulators - Indivior ...
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Data for Roche’s Evrysdi (risdiplam) published in New England Journal of Medicine shows ...
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board