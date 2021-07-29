checkAd

BK Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) will host an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday August …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) will host an investor conference call to discuss its operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., EDT. On the call will be John Suzuki, CEO; Timothy Vitou, President; and William Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 prior to the call on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 407-9500 and international participants should dial (862) 298-0850 and ask to be connected to the BK Technologies Corporation Conference Call. The call will also be webcast at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's web site for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until August 19, 2021 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use passcode 42133 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

