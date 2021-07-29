ASSYSTEM Strong revenue growth in first-half 2021
Strong revenue growth
in first-half 2021
Paris-La Défense, 29 July 2021, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (first-half 2021).
First-half 2021 consolidated revenue
and year-on-year changes (unaudited)
|In millions of euros
|H1 2020
|H1 2021
|Total year-on-change
|Like-for-like year-on-year change*
|Group
|229.5
|253.4
|+10.4%
|+12.5%
|Nuclear
|141.4
|163.8
|+15.8%
|+15.2%
|ET&I**
|85.0
|89.6
|+5.5%
|+8.5%
|Other***
|3.1
|-
|-
|-
* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.
** Including Staffing revenue amounting to €20.2 million in H1 2020 and €19.2 million in H1 2021.
*** The business corresponding to the “Other” segment has been deconsolidated since 1 July 2020.
Consolidated revenue totalled €253.4 million in the first half of 2021, up 10.4% year on year. Like-for-like growth came to 12.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a negative 0.5% impact (relating to the sale of Eurosyn, which was previously classified under “Other”, and the consolidation of the UK-based company CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 1.6% (primarily due to the depreciation against the euro of the US dollar and currencies pegged to the US dollar).
NUCLEAR
Revenue from Nuclear activities rose by a steep 15.8% to €163.8 million (representing 65% of total consolidated revenue) from €141.4 million in the first half of 2020. Like-for-like growth was 15.2%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a 1.4% positive impact (corresponding to the consolidation of CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 0.8%.
