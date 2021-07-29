checkAd

ASSYSTEM Strong revenue growth in first-half 2021

Strong revenue growth
in first-half 2021

Paris-La Défense, 29 July 2021, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a leading player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (first-half 2021).

First-half 2021 consolidated revenue
and year-on-year changes (unaudited)

In millions of euros H1 2020 H1 2021 Total year-on-change Like-for-like year-on-year change*
Group 229.5 253.4 +10.4% +12.5%
         
Nuclear 141.4 163.8 +15.8% +15.2%
ET&I** 85.0 89.6 +5.5% +8.5%
Other*** 3.1 - - -
         

* Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

** Including Staffing revenue amounting to €20.2 million in H1 2020 and €19.2 million in H1 2021.
*** The business corresponding to the “Other” segment has been deconsolidated since 1 July 2020.

Consolidated revenue totalled €253.4 million in the first half of 2021, up 10.4% year on year. Like-for-like growth came to 12.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a negative 0.5% impact (relating to the sale of Eurosyn, which was previously classified under “Other”, and the consolidation of the UK-based company CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 1.6% (primarily due to the depreciation against the euro of the US dollar and currencies pegged to the US dollar).

NUCLEAR

Revenue from Nuclear activities rose by a steep 15.8% to €163.8 million (representing 65% of total consolidated revenue) from €141.4 million in the first half of 2020. Like-for-like growth was 15.2%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a 1.4% positive impact (corresponding to the consolidation of CRA) and the currency effect was a negative 0.8%.

