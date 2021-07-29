checkAd

Axway Software 2021 - 2022 Share Buyback Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 17:45  |  31   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2 et seq. of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Article L 451-3 of the French Financial and Monetary Code, and European regulations and AMF decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018, the purpose of this description is to set out the aims and the terms and conditions of AXWAY SOFTWARE's (hereinafter the “Company”) (Paris:AXW) share buyback program, the implementation of which was delegated to the Board of Directors, with the power to sub-delegate to its Chief Executive Officer, by the Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021.

I. Breakdown by objectives of the equity securities on June 30, 2021

On June 30, 2021, the Company held 6,328 treasury shares representing 0.03% of its share capital.

On this date, all these shares were used for market-making purposes to ensure the liquidity of the Axway Software share under a liquidity agreement and approved by the AMF.

No derivatives were used by Axway Software in the context of its previous share buyback program.

II. Description of the new share buyback program

1. Issuer and securities

Axway Software is the issuer and the securities are the Company's ordinary shares, admitted for trading in Compartment B of the NYSE Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0011040500.

2. Date of the General Shareholders' Meeting that authorised the program

The Combined General Meeting of May 25, 2021 (in its thirteenth resolution).

3. Maximum share of capital and maximum number of shares that may be acquired

Shares may be purchased pursuant to the share buyback program up to the limit of 10% of the Company's share capital, i.e. 2,135,106 shares to date. This ceiling is calculated on the basis of the number of shares making up the capital on the repurchase date, it being specified that the total number of shares purchased by the Company to be retained or exchanged in an acquisition, merger, spin-off or contribution may not exceed 5% of the Company's shares.

Considering the 6,328 shares already held (0.03% of the share capital), the maximum number of shares that the Company may acquire through this new share buyback program is 2,128,778, or 10% of the share capital, unless the Company transfers or cancels some or all of its existing holding.

4. Maximum purchase price of the securities

The Combined General Meeting on May 25, 2021 authorised a maximum purchase price per share of €47 (excluding acquisition costs), i.e. a maximum for the program totalling €100,349,982 excluding acquisition costs.

