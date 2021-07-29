checkAd

ActivePure Technologies Australasian Partner, Big Blue, Is Proud to Help the NZ Team Stay Safe at the Tokyo Olympics

ActivePure Technology products will run in the NZ Team premises of the Olympic VillageDALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies' Australasian partner Big Blue, is proud to be helping the New Zealand Team stay safe at the …

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ActivePure Technologies' Australasian partner Big Blue, is proud to be helping the New Zealand Team stay safe at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by installing ActivePure Technology in the New Zealand Team residential locations in Tokyo. ActivePure Technology is a continuous, full-coverage, real-time air and surface disinfection technology proven by science and independently validated to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

"Big Blue is proud to be contributing an extra layer of infection protection for New Zealand's athletes while they're at the Tokyo Olympic Games," said Paul Wiggans, managing director of Big Blue, an ActivePure Technologies global partner.

"Safeguarding our team's health is paramount. Our units will give the athletes peace of mind that they have a proven technology helping to keep both the air they breathe and the surfaces they touch safer, allowing them to focus on achieving their Olympic goals."

ActivePure is safe for use in occupied interior spaces; its safety has been validated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with the clearance of the ActivePure Medical Guardian as a Class II Medical Device. The groundbreaking disinfection technology is trusted by sports teams to protect players, staff and spectators. Sports teams and athletic organizations that rely on ActivePure Technology as the go-to solution for effective indoor surface and air purification include professional sports franchises, collegiate sports teams, sports complexes and thousands of gyms and fitness facilities worldwide.

"ActivePure Technology is the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered. The beauty of ActivePure Technology is that it is variant and disease agnostic, allowing people to have the same fresh air protection indoors that they enjoy while outside," said Joe Urso, chief executive officer of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "Congratulations to the New Zealand Team for leading the way in infection prevention, ensuring that all available steps are taken to keep their athletes and coaches healthy and safe while they compete."

