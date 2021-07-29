Claro Colombia's New Claro Box TV Delivers The Ultimate Television ExperienceTitle

The NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform enables Claro Colombia to exceed consumer expectations and position itself as the prime aggregator for all digital entertainment

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - July 29 2021 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced that Claro Colombia, the largest mobile telecommunications provider in the country, has selected the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to power its newly launched Claro Box TV.

Launched in June, the new Android TV-based set-top box enables Claro Colombia's clients to watch the content they want, when they want, with advanced services including video-on-demand, start-over, catch-up TV, cloud DVR and remote control voice assist. It provides them with a modern user experience that aggregates and bundles third-party apps and services including Netflix which is already integrated into the Claro Box. Subscribers will soon also have the option to have their Netflix account charges posted directly to their Claro monthly bill, positioning the operator as the prime aggregator for all digital entertainment needs through a single, Claro-branded app.

Claro Box TV also allows customers to access more than 300 applications from Google Play and all Google services available on Android TV systems from a single device.

'Our clients are the most important, and we want them to enjoy the latest in innovation and technology,' said Walter Borda, Corporate Director Strategic Planning & Innovation at Claro Colombia. 'Our Claro Box TV is the evolution of the experience and entertainment so that Colombians can enjoy it all in one place'.