Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces The Acquisition of Royal Costino LLC.

Debary, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) is proud to announce the acquisition of Royal Costino LLC. and the appointment of Mr. Anthony Cappaze as President of our new wholly owned subsidiary Royal Costino LLC.

The Company’s primary business is exporting, producing, and buying and selling of precious metals; additional businesses will be also brought onboard. Mr. Cappaze as president of Royal Costino LLC has recently operated Royal Costino LLC and Sovereign Metals. The new company, with a strong management team along with its engineers, geologists and security, have the ability to more than handle the extraction of gold, silver and copper in excess of $100 million USD. Mr. Cappaze as President of the company brings his business acumen to the forefront. 

Mr. Cappaze was a senior executive at Northern Telecom and also ran the US east coast operation of United Telecom, including the government division.

Alison Galardi stated, “In the continuing effort to diversify our business we are very pleased about adding Anthony Cappaze and Royal Costino LLC to our portfolio of companies.  He is a proven leader in the Precious Metals Industry and will be a valuable member of our team as we continue to build multiple revenue streams for Moon Equity Holdings Corp.” 

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of World Oil Group Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of World Oil Group Inc., its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on World Oil Group Inc.'s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. World Oil Group Inc. cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, World Oil Group Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by World Oil Group Inc.

